ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Unni Mukundan pens touching birthday post for his ‘Meppadiyan’ director Vishnu Mohan

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Unni Mukundan has penned a touching birthday post for his ‘Meppadiyan’ director Vishnu Mohan, asking him to chase his dreams and also urging him to stay the “same humble and lovable” as he is.

Taking to Instagram, Unni Mukundan posted a series of pictures and video clips with his director and wrote, “Dear Vishnu, Many many happy returns of the day! May you shine with utmost glory and bring home the pride every parent dreams off. You are a fantastic person, a very good friend, a true leader and someone who still carries the innocence of a child.

“I’m not at all surprised that you made the Malayalam film industry and it’s audiences to not just take notice of your debut film but also successfully made them think and talk about it. Congratulations friend, it’s never an easy talk to organically touch the hearts of audiences.

“Thank you for trusting me and challenging (me) as an actor and a producer. With no cinema background or formal training in scripting or direction, you have given a mind blowing debut. I can’t wait for you to serve the Indian Film Industry in the years to come.

“Good luck my friend, for more years of smile, hardwork and successful films! May this year be another stepping stone for you. For the movies we will do in the years ahead, and for all the dreams that give you sleepless nights, I want you to chase them and make them yours. I’ll be around and cheering for you! Stay blessed brother, and stay the same humble and lovable soul you are! For, years may wear your body but that soulful smile will always be young and bright!

“P.S: Heard you are looking for alliance as well. Happy Birthday Bro,” Unni Mukundan said in a series of posts.

20220612-133202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Fast and Furious’ 9 to release in theatres on Sep 3

    Bhagat Singh more interesting than we’ve been told: Amol Parashar

    Evelyn Sharma ‘ready to slay’ her Monday

    Actor Vijay Varma returns home to celebrate Diwali with family