Actor Vijayendra Kumeria launches streaming platform

After his production house, Vijayendra Kumeria has now unveiled his streaming platform.

The ‘Moh Sey Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ actor is excited about his latest venture and hopes to impress the audience with real and relatable content.

“The future is digital streaming and video on demand. Keeping that in mind, our founder V. Krishnamurthy, and I, wanted to start a homegrown OTT platform, which offers both international as well as Indian entertainment content. We at Flock Entertainment (name of the streaming platform) want to give the Indian viewers a variety of handpicked, meaningful and quality series and films,” says the actor, known for TV shows such as ‘Shastri Sisters’, ‘Udaan’, ‘Naagin 4’ and ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’.

The Android version of Flock Entertainment is available on Google Play Store and the iOS version will be available soon.

“We have a big collection of movies and series in languages like Hindi, English, Finnish, French, Spanish, Korean, Urdu and Punjabi. We also have movies from the African region, Iran and Turkey. There are Hindi originals and along with that we have a lot of international content dubbed in Hindi, Punjabi and Tamil. We have both free and premium content. There is a lot of content which we have acquired from different companies in India as well as from abroad,” adds Vijayendra.

