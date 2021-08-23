‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’ has completed 250 episodes and the actors of the show have expressed their sentiments on the milestone.

It is a story of a young woman ‘Rani’ played by Megha Ray. Belonging to an affluent family of Jaipur, ‘Rani’ wants to break free from the shackles of her background to carve her own destiny.

Sharing the excitement and her association with the daily soap, Megha Ray says: “When we began our journey with this show, none of us even imagined the kind of love and support that would come our way. Rani is far by one of the best characters that I have essayed and her journey has played a very important role in my life. There is a lot that I have learnt from her and I hope to continue too as the show progresses.”

Even actress Vivana Singh who plays the role of ‘Maharani Rajeshwari’ seems quite happy and shared about her role and getting work during the pandemic.

She says: “I am really fortunate to be a part of this show, playing the central lead has just been an amazing experience for me and I have received a lot of love and compliments for my performance. At a time when so many people did not get a chance to work due to the pandemic, this character came as blessing in my life.”

‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

ila/kr