Actors John Kokken, Pooja Ramachandran will soon be parents

Actors John Kokken and Pooja Ramachandran have announced that they are going to be parents soon.

Taking to social media, actress Pooja Ramachandran shared a series of pictures of her with John including one which showed her baby bump.

She wrote: “Whirlwind of a love story, undying spirits, hearty laughters, crazy fights, endless conversations, lust, love and adventure, oh what a ride we’ve had and now, we are excited to say our little miracle is on the way. 2023 you are going to be so special!”

Actor John Kokken, quoting Pooja’s tweet, wrote: “So happy and excited about this new chapter of our lives.”

Soon after the couple announced the news, congratulatory messages started pouring in.

Actresses Anju Kurian, Samyuktha Shan, Raai Laxmi, Shamna Kasim and cinematographer Arvind Krishna were among those who congratulated the couple.

