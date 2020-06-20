Actors ‘sceptical’ to shoot as Bollywood reopens shop

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) With lockdown regulations being relaxed and the Maharshtra government giving a go-ahead, a slew of filmmakers in Bollywood have decided to resume shooting. However, many celebrities are still sceptical to step out and start work on the sets.

“Super 30” fame actress Mrunal Thakur is one of them. For her, “health comes first”.

“I am not ready yet. I feel if I say yes to a shoot, then I am putting a lot of people’s health at risk. I don’t know. I am really unable to decide. Also, the monsoons have arrived in Mumbai. So, there are more chances of spreading the diseases — especially flu,” Mrunal told IANS.

Mrunal also urged people to be responsible if they resume work.

“People really need to be responsible. I understand work is important and if people are planning to resume working, they should maintain proper precautions. Health comes first. If someone is not feeling well, he/she should stay at home instead of coming to work. I know delaying work is not the only option, so why not take proper measures,” she added.

Actor Tanuj Virwani agrees. “As much as a I miss being on a set, I think it would be extremely shortsighted to think about resuming shooting soon. The simple reason for that is the project I am currently shooting for requires a lot of cast and crew, and there is simply no way to do it otherwise. I feel films and shows that require fewer people on set should lead the way. Based on how they manage and control their sets, a lot of others will gain confidence as well as insight. I personally don’t see shoots starting with full force until July-end or early August,” he said.

Actor Varun Sharma is eagerly waiting to face the camera, but will take a call only after seeing how safe it is to shoot.

“I am sure we all have been waiting to get involved and busy with our individual professions and, yes, I am eager to go face the camera – though, only if it is safe to shoot is when I would opt for it, keeping all safety measures in place,” Varun shared.

Actor- singer Aparshakti Khurana is not wholly sure about the situation.

“Well, I don’t know how many actors and directors are ready to go out and shoot, but whoever is contemplating must keep a couple of things in mind. Precautions must be taken and secondly, the number of people on the sets (must be minimum). At the end of the day, only two things matter — health and work. Both have to go hand in hand,” Aparshakti emphasised.

Speaking of directors who are keen to resume shooting, Sanjay Gupta’s “Mumbai Saga” was one of the first films to announce resumption of production after the lockdown. Gupta said he would start the shoot of the remaining portion of his multistarrer next month in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. He has assured there will be limited number of people on the set.

“The people we take from here will be a limited number. This will ensure a sense of security, which was not probable in Mumbai, where you have people coming from different parts of the city. Even with all precautions, one can’t be 100 per cent sure. It’s not a risk I would like my cast and technicians to face,” Sanjay had said, whose period crime drama stars John Abraham, Suneil Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy.

Actress Hina Khan has already experienced working outdoors amid the pandemic. She recently ventured out to a studio for a dubbing session for an upcoming web show. She admits she did not feel “safe”.

“This was my first outdoor activity post lockdown. Trust me, I just did not feel safe. This is just a glimpse of an actor’s life. I sanitised everything around before I began,” she shared.

Hina in fact tried dubbing with a mask on. “I tried to maintain a distance from the mic and dubbed, but it didn’t work, I was told my voice was not clear. I realised it is unsafe to inhale and exhale so close to the microphone. God knows how many have dubbed in the same studio before me. God knows who amongst them is a carrier,” she added.

However, she says the studio was properly sanitised.

“The studio is taking full precautions and sanitising the place regularly. But one careless move can be fatal,” she added.

Despite the scare, Hina will continue working. “An actor has no choice. You got to do what you got to do. Be it dubbing or shooting, we only take risks to entertain you and will continue to do so,” Hina concluded.

‘Lights’ and ‘Camera’ are ready. When will it be the right time for ‘Action’?

(Simran Sethi can be contacted at simran.s@ians.in)

–IANS

sim/vnc/rt