Actress Aditi Balan lists her favourite things in life

By NewsWire
0
0

Actress Aditi Balan, who shot to limelight with her impressive performance in the critically-acclaimed Tamil film ‘Aruvi’, on Saturday put out a list of her favourite things in life.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said, “Being in the forest, trekking to such amazing spots, listening to the voices of birds and insects, sound of the stream flowing nearby, beautiful sunsets, meeting new people everytime I travel, learning names of plants and birds, away from connectivity, digital detoxing, local food from the places I travel to, silence and pauses … These are a few of my favourite things.”

Although the actress posted pictures of her in the company of nature, she added, “Pictures won’t do justice to the place.”

Earlier in the week, the actress had also posted more pictures of her enjoying nature and had quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson’s famous statement, “In the woods, we return to reason and faith. There I feel that nothing can befall me in life,-no disgrace, no calamity, (leaving me my eyes,) which nature cannot repair.”

20220312-183804

