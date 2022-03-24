Hollywood actress Amanda Brynes who was a popular star of romantic comedies in 2000s has been out of the spotlight for a few years. She is currently said to be pursuing fashion studies.

The 35-year-old actress has worked in several popular movies, like ‘What a Girl Wants’, ‘Hairspray’, ‘She’s the Man’, ‘Big Fat Liar’ and ‘Sydney White’, among others. She has not acted in any movie since 2011.

Amanda landed herself in some trouble in 2013-2014 and since then she was ordered into a conservatorship, a ruling that put her mother in charge of her financial as well as personal matters.

After nine long years, a judge has ruled that her conservatorship can now be terminated.

In a statement shared to the media through her lawyer David. B. Esquibias the actress/fashion student expressed her gratitude and spoke of her future plans.

Her statement read,” Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years. In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavours — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

During her brief hearing, the presiding Judge Roger L. Lund said, “The conservatorship is no longer needed or required. She has done everything the court has asked.”

Back in 2013, there were some concerning incidents wherein Amanda was placed on involuntary psychiatric hold when she allegedly set fire to an old woman’s driveway. She was once again placed in psychiatric hold in 2014 and she tweeted back then that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

During that time, she had a few run-ins with the law as well. All this prompted the decision to put her under a temporary conservatorship where her finances and personal matters would be handled by her mother.

In 2018, the elusive star, resurfaced on Twitter after 4 years of silence and said that she has been sober for the last four years, however within two months she once again checked into a rehabilitation center for an alleged “Stress-related relapse”.

But the actress seems to be doing much better these days and she has continued to remain out of the spotlight and is focused on completing her degree from the Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Brynes filed for the end of her conservatorship in February and since then she has relocated to LA and is reportedly renting out a space to move in with her fiancé Paul Michael.