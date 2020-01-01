Actress Amrita Rao is expecting her first baby with husband RJ Anmol

Actress Amrita Rao is reportedly expecting her first baby with husband RJ Anmol. The news broke out when a picture of the actress with a visible baby bump went viral on social media. The couple was reportedly snapped outside a doctor’s clinic.



The couple tied the knot in 2016 after dating for seven years. Just like the pregnancy news, their wedding was also a very intimate affair with just friends and family. Although the couple has not confirmed the news themselves, a close source to the actress told the media, “She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key.”