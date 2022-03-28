ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress Amy Jackson’s post on Mothers Day surprises followers

Actress Amy Jackson, who has acted in several Tamil films including the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘2.0’, surprised some of her followers on Instagram by putting out a post, wishing mothers around the world a Happy Mothers Day.

Interestingly, Mothers Day this year falls on May 2.

However, Amy put out a picture of her mother with herself and wrote a post wishing all mothers a Happy Mothers’ Day on Monday.

She wrote, “Happy Mothers Day to all of the Earth Mums out there, to the Angel Mums who protect their children from the heavens, to the Mums who’ve lost children too soon, to the Mums expecting and ready to pop, to the adopted animal Mums and to women who’ve taken on that Mum role and stepped in this post is for you.

“Oh and here she is, our very own Mamma Jackson. We love you mum and what a woman you are.”

While several of her followers on Instagram, wished her a Happy Mothers Day in return, there were some who were confused about the Mothers Day post.

One follower, in particular, asked, “How the hell is mother’s Day today?”

