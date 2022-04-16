ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress and pioneer of TV content Manju Singh passes away in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actress, showbiz personality and one of the pioneers of television content, Manju Singh has passed away following an illness, her family said here on Saturday.

The family said she passed away in Mumbai on Thursday.

“With profound grief, we inform you about the demise of our Manju Singh. She lived a beautiful and inspiring life, devoted to her family and her craft. From ‘Manju Didi’ to ‘Manju Nani’ she will be truly missed by all,” said the family in a terse media announcement, without more details.

Ranked among the pioneers of the TV industry since its fledgling days in the early 1980s, Singh started with what was the first sponsored programme on the small screen, ‘Show Theme’.

She subsequently went on to produce several memorable television programmes, ranging from serials, children shows, spiritual to activism and other meaningful topics for the Doordarshan in the early era of colour telecast.

Some of them included ‘Ek Kahani’, ‘Swaraj’, ‘Adhikaar’ and anchored the kids’ show ‘Khel Khilone’ which was among the longest running shows then.

Singh also acted in a few Hindi films, prominently as Ratna Sharma, the sister of the main lead Ramprasad D. Sharma (Amol Palekar) in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s rib-tickling award-winning comedy of ‘Golmaal’, and ‘Hanky Panky’ (both, 1979), ‘Ladies Tailor’ (1981), ‘Screen Two’ (1985), sliding into character roles with ease from ‘sister’ to ‘granny’.

Later, in 2007, she founded the WorldKids Foundation with the motto of ‘Entertainment With a Purpose’ which organises global children’s film festivals, and reaches educational films to classrooms.

Acknowledging her contribution to TV, films, creative arts and academics, the government in 2015 nominated Singh as a Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) Member.

Several veterans from the Indian TV and film industry have condoled the passing of Manju Singh, including one of her earliest associates, lyricist-singer-writer Swanand Kirkire.

20220416-103404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anita Hassanandani explains how ‘Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain’ deals with...

    Amy Poehler: People ‘medicate’ with comedy

    Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Hindi release called off

    NTR praises his uncle Balakrishna after watching ‘Akhanda’