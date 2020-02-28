Actress Charmee faces flak for ‘insensitive’ video on COVID-19

Hyderabad, March 2 (IANS) Telugu actress and director Charmee Kaur on Monday faced flak from netizens for making insensitive comments in a TikTok video after Telangana and Delhi reported their first coronavirus positive cases.

“All the best guys. You know why because coronavirus has arrived in Delhi and Telangana. That’s what I have heard and that’s what in the news. All the best guys, coronavirus has arrived,” she said in TikTok video before signing off with laughter.

The video went viral on social media platforms with netizens slamming her for being insensitive on the threat from deadly virus. “She must be thinking it is a name of an ice cream,” tweeted a social activist, who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Monday with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 after her return from Bangkok.

Some social media users advised Charmee to see a psychiatrist. She later deleted the controversial video from video sharing platform.

Telangana and Delhi reported first COVID-19 positive cases. A 24-year-old software engineer was admitted in an isolation ward of government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad after he was tested positive.

The techie, working for a Bengaluru-based software firm, had recently returned from Dubai. Authorities are trying to identify those who came in contact with him to screen them for the virus.

One case was also reported from Rajasthan.

–IANS

ms/vd