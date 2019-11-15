Actress Charu Kashyap shares her fitness mantra

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Charu Kashyap believes in the mantra of being comfortable with one’s body and being fit.

The actress says the secret behind her perfect body is not any crash diet but a combination of regular workouts and healthy eating.

“I think ideally one should not reach a stage where you have to go on crash diets. Crash Diets are bad for your body. You need to be conscious on daily basis. I feel workouts and healthy eating should be a part of everyone’s lifestyle,” Charu said.

She does not deprive herself from delicacies.

“For me, working out and eating healthy is a part of my lifestyle. I am careful about what and how much I eat but I do not deprive myself of anything. I don’t indulge into crash diets for a particular shoot. I know people who eat in a crazy way and then suddenly they want a perfect body, and to achieve that they go on crash diets which takes a heavy toll on their body in the long term,” Charu said.

Charu believes that each person should spare an hour and dedicate that time to fitness.

She added: “I believe that you must never pressurise yourself in order to be a certain size, in fact take things slow and steady. That provides the best results long term. It is not necessary that you need to splurge on expensive gyms or different form of workouts. A simple one hour walk and basic exercises along with healthy eating should be practiced regularly in order to see the desired results”

“One must not come in peer pressure and aim for six pack abs or a size zero figure. You should be fit and healthy. Thin is out. Fit is the new sexy,” she said.

–IANS

