Actress Jayashree Venketaramanan, remembered for playing the lead role in TV show, ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’, is currently shooting for series ‘Biwi And Me’ along with husband Akhlaque Khan and his former girlfriend Roopal Tyagi.

She says: “The series was quite special for my husband Akhlaque, he is writing, directing and acting in it. We both had been planning it for sometime now. We wanted to make an episode which could take our audience back to the 70s. The song, theme, mood, all of it.

“Interestingly, it was earlier just reels for social media during lockdown but the great feedback and appreciation from our audience helped us to turn it into a digital series. Jayashree’s husband Akhlaque has also brought his former girlfriend Roopal Tyagi on-board for the show.

On working with her husband’s former girlfriend, Jayashree said: “Roopal is a talented actress and is a very nice individual. My husband was very sure to get her on-board. He was in fact sure that she would happily join us and take the challenge. And when we approached her she was excited too.”

“We all were worried because it was a little tricky to shoot but on the day of shoot, everything went smooth. Despite being my husband’s ex, I have never felt odd or awkward around her. And honestly we all are mature individuals. Past hardly matters. And I never believe to complicate things unnecessarily.”

