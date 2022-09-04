Actress Charmme Kaur, who is also one of the producers of the just released Telugu film ‘Liger’, on Sunday announced that she was taking a break from social media.

Taking to Twitter, Charmme Kaur said, “Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better… Until then, live and let live.”

Charmme’s decision to take a break from social media comes at a time when ‘Liger’, the film she produced along with Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar, has fared badly at the box office.

The film, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead, was made on a lavish scale and was even promoted as boxing legend Mike Tyson’s first Indian film.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Liger’s poor performance might have a telling impact on the next project of director Puri Jagannadh with actor Vijay Deverakonda as well.

If the rumours are to be believed, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, the next pan-Indian film that director Puri Jagannadh had planned to make with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, has been shelved. There has been no official announcement, though, about it.

20220904-164203