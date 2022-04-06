Actress Mrunal Thakur will soon be seen playing the female lead in Shahid Kapoor starrer, ‘Jersey’, which releases in theatres in April 14, 2022. She is currently busy with the promotions for the film.,

She recently gave an interview, where she opened up about how hesitant she was to post pictures of herself in a bikini on social media.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Life, Mrunal elaborated on how in India all body types are not normalized and that only those with perfect bodies will feel comfortable posting pictures in a bikini.

She spoke about her thought on the freedom of choice for women in India, when it comes to what they wear and said, “I just wish we all understood personal choice. Everybody in India should understand another person’s personal choice and respect. We should have the freedom, the liberty to wear whatever we wish to without worrying about what other people with think or say.”

Mrunal further said, “It all boils down to personal choice at the end of the day, just being happy with what you wear and, in your skin, and the quicker everybody understands that, the better for all of us.”

For those not aware, Mrunal had also in an earlier chat with HT talked about she does not want to be an inspiration to young girls to have a perfect figure. She also said that she believes it’s perfectly alright to have celluloid, to be bloated, not have a six-pack or perfect curves and that the most important thing was fitness from within.

Mrunal Thakur’s latest release is Gowtam Tinnanuri’s ‘Jersey’, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur. This movie is a remake of the National Award winning Telugu sports drama of the same name.

Apart from this the ‘Super 30’ actress also has other films like ‘Pippa’, ‘Lieutenant Ram’, a Telugu film, ‘Aankh Micholi’ and ‘Gumrah’ which is a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie ‘Thadam’.