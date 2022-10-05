Actress Navya Nair, who has delivered brilliant performances in several critically acclaimed Tamil and Malayalam films, announced on Wednesday that she has turned into a dance teacher on the occasion of Dussehra.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress, who is known to be an exponent of classical dance, announced: “Started my new classes on this auspicious day to selected students for Maathangi.

“She further mentioned: “A proper inauguration will be done at a later stage, where a lot more students can enroll. But I am cutting down on numbers as of now, just to have more focus. May Lord Ganesha and Nataraja bless all of us and these children for a bright future.”

Highlighting the importance of the moment, she noted: “For me, this moment is so important, as my guru Manu Master asked me to start teaching, a new phase of my life as a teacher (I don’t call myself guru, am not there yet).”

“I wish and pray that I can transfer whatever has been taught by my guru to all my students in the purest form I can. I wish I can do justice to this art form. Thanking the almighty, gratitude (sic)”, Navya added.

