ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress Navya Nair turns to teaching dance on Vijayadashami

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Navya Nair, who has delivered brilliant performances in several critically acclaimed Tamil and Malayalam films, announced on Wednesday that she has turned into a dance teacher on the occasion of Dussehra.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress, who is known to be an exponent of classical dance, announced: “Started my new classes on this auspicious day to selected students for Maathangi.

“She further mentioned: “A proper inauguration will be done at a later stage, where a lot more students can enroll. But I am cutting down on numbers as of now, just to have more focus. May Lord Ganesha and Nataraja bless all of us and these children for a bright future.”

Highlighting the importance of the moment, she noted: “For me, this moment is so important, as my guru Manu Master asked me to start teaching, a new phase of my life as a teacher (I don’t call myself guru, am not there yet).”

“I wish and pray that I can transfer whatever has been taught by my guru to all my students in the purest form I can. I wish I can do justice to this art form. Thanking the almighty, gratitude (sic)”, Navya added.

20221005-161804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nani: Telugu movie industry lacks unity on several issues

    David Lynch signed for Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical ‘The Fabelmans’

    Dharmesh Yelande: I want to direct films or web series

    Kiara Advani’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ look revealed