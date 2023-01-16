ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Actress Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of ‘The Vaccine War’ in Hyd

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Abhishek Agarwal are now busy with their next production — ‘The Vaccine War’. Pallavi Joshi, the national award winning actress and the wife of Vivek Agnihotri, is playing a crucial role in the film.

According to unit sources, the actress suffered injury on the sets of ‘The Vaccine War’ while shooting in Hyderabad.

Sources at the location told that a vehicle lost control and hit the actress. Inspite of the injury, she completed her shot and then went for treatment at a local hospital, where she is reported to be doing well.

