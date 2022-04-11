Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has earmarked space for herself in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films with her fine performances, on Monday announced her pregnancy on the occasion of her husband’s 34th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Pranitha posted a series of pictures of her husband and her celebrating the news.

She wrote, “For my husband’s 34th birthday, the angels above have a present for us.”

Congratulatory messages began pouring in soon after. Several people congratulated the couple including Pony Prakash Raj, the wife of actor Prakash Raj, and producer Sashi, who owns the production house YNOT studios.

The actress wed businessman Nitin Raju at a simple ceremony that was held at her home on the outskirts of Bangalore in May 2021. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close family members and friends attending it.

