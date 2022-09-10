ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress Ramya Pandian is fascinated with shooting

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bigg Boss’ participant and actress Ramya Pandian, known for her brilliant performance in critically acclaimed films like director Raju Murugan’s ‘Joker’, has taken a fascination for the sport of shooting.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Saturday posted a series of pictures of herself on a shooting range and said: “When unexpected things take you by surprise, there’s nothing like it. Last weekend, I unlocked a new passion, thanks to Rajsekar Pandian sir.

“Thank you for having me in the range, teaching me and motivating me. My first time, that too with a gun — Antolio Zoli , 175th anniversary edition, one of the only hundred guns in the world — It’s been a wonderful experience at the Royal Pudukkottai Sports Club, Trichy. Thank you Prithviraj Tondaiman for being a great host.

“And now, an Honorary member of the RPSC is beyond what I could’ve imagined. This chapter is to be continued in Chennai.”

The actress also posted a video clip of her firing shots at the shooting range. Well-known producer Rajsekar Pandian is also seen in the video guiding the actress.

20220910-115607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Cadaver’ unit releases thriller that sends a shiver down your spine

    Anshuman Jha ‘had to be extra careful’ playing gay character in...

    Mouni Roy joins ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’ as judge

    Movie buffs slay goat to celebrate ‘Bheemla Nayak’ release, face PETA...