ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress Rose Khan opens up about her ‘struggles’ in film industry

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rose Khan, who has done movies like ‘Commando 3’ and ‘Hit: The First Case’, has shared that her journey in the entertainment industry was not easy.

Recalling her early days in the city, the actress, who also also did a project, ‘Jaamtara 2’, said: “I was born and brought up in Banaras and belong to a very middle-class family. I had to face a lot of struggles when I shifted to Mumbai. Initially, I would travel daily by train to give auditions. Surviving in this expensive city wasn’t a cakewalk.”

The actress added she had to manage everything in Mumbai initially when she arrived in the city to make her career.

“From managing my studies to house rent, everything was difficult initially. There was a time when my life was all about travel, giving auditions and coming back home. I didn’t have that much money, but with hard work and patience, I paved my path,” she added.

Even after facing many rejections, she never gave up and kept trying.

She mentioned: “Making a foray into the industry was not so easy, but struggles are a part of life. I even got to face a lot of rejections initially, but I never lost hope, I kept on giving auditions until I bagged the role.”

Talking about how her journey has been so far in the industry, Rose shared: “It has been an adventurous ride because I have got to face many ups and downs. However, I am very glad that I have got to play amazing roles, be it for my films or shows. Today, I have creative satisfaction in what I am doing.”

20230404-152604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twinkle Khanna loves to ‘potter around’ with her plants

    Judi Dench always fears she won’t get hired again

    Rohit Saraf reveals his favourite scene from ‘Mismatched 2’

    52nd IFFI to pay homage to Tavernier, Plummer, Carriere, Belmondo