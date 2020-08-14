Canindia News

Actress Rupali Suri tests Covid-19 positive

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE015

After actress Natasha Suri tested Covid-19 positive, her sister, actress Rupali Suri, has now confirmed contracting the coronavirus.

Rupali wrote on Instagram Stories on Friday: “I am detected covid positive. I had series of symptoms like fever, choked nose and throat, loss of smell and so on. But in all this I continued my yoga and breathing exercises… of course not in a vigorous way. But to keep myself sparked up it’s a mind over body game. It’s a serious illness. It can shake you up. But, positive mind can defeat positive Covid.”

Rupali is in “constant touch with the doctors and they have asked me to be home quarantined”.

“I am taking all the medications prescribed and actually am in good spirits,” she added.

