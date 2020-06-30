TV actress Samikssha Batnagar turns singer with new single ‘Tishagni’

Television actress Samikssha Batnagar is making her debut as a singer with the single “Tishnagi”. The song releases on Tuesday.

Samikssha has appeared in TV series like “Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera”, “Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev” and “Kumkum Bhagya”, and films like “Calendar girls”, “Poster Boys”.

Asked about what made her explore singing, Samikssha said: ” I have been practising classical singing since childhood. Kowever, I never focused too much on singing until I started with a few cover songs recently, and got a great response. I then decided to come up with my own single. I find the lyrics of ‘Tishnagi’ too catchy and the whole storyline around it.”

“Tishnagi” has been written by Alaukik Rahi and composed by Rishi Singh. The music video is available on YouTube and social media.