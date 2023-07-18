Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, recently got inked and now she has revealed the meaning behind her tattoo which is a combination of the Om symbol and a Lotus.

The actress shared that Om signifies her devotion to Lord Shiva, while the Lotus represents healing.

After 15 years of contemplation, the actress finally got inked, infusing it with profound spiritual meaning.

The actress said, “Tattoos serve as a powerful means of self-expression. For nearly two decades, the idea of getting my first tattoo has lingered. From wavering butterflies of uncertainty to carefully considering the design, my desire for permanent skin art stemmed from a yearning to make a distinctive statement aligned with my identity. Its significance was paramount, as it would accompany me throughout my lifetime.”

She continued, “I adorned myself with a beautiful tattoo, a combination of the Om symbol and a Lotus, both holding deep meaning for me. The Om signifies my devotion to Lord Shiva, while the Lotus represents healing. These symbols also embody the essence of yoga, which has consistently nurtured my mental and physical well-being.”

The tattoo has bolstered her self-esteem and renewed her enthusiasm for life. Shubhangi’s long-awaited bucket list was finally fulfilled, all thanks to her daughter Aashi.

The actress further mentioned, “As Aashi prepared to embark on her higher education journey to the US, I yearned to spend quality time with her before she left. So, we planned a memorable trip to Goa, where Aashi played a pivotal role in persuading me to finally get the tattoo I had always desired. It was an endeavour that took multiple attempts; I initially hesitated and left the studio three times before Aashi convinced me to go through with it.”

Shubhangi said that her daughter not only supported her in selecting the designs but also understood her preferences effortlessly, even when she struggled to articulate her vision to the tattoo artist.

Desiring to create a simple yet spiritual appearance, they dedicated Shubhangi’s first tattoo to Lord Shiva, a deity she deeply revered as a devout follower and yogini.

“I pondered over the potential pain I would experience as I sat in the chair and my wrist laid out before the artist. The anticipation grew as the needle prepared to prod, prick, and ink my skin. The artist began by skillfully drawing an OM symbol, representing the essence of supreme consciousness, man, Brahman, or the cosmic world. Then, an open lotus flower was meticulously inked, symbolising purity, enlightenment, and new beginnings—an emblem of transforming arduous struggles into profound life lessons,” the actress added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

2023071841072