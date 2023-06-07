‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the nuptial knot with her long-time partner Ashesh L. Sajnani on Wednesday. The couple had an intimate Gurudwara wedding ceremony in Mumbai and were surrounded by their family and loved ones.

The two were in a relationship for the last six years. Ashesh is a hotelier and restaurateur by profession. They had a traditional roka ceremony amongst their families in May.

For her wedding ceremony, Sonnalli wore a Manish Malhotra saree and Ashesh opted for an off white sherwani by Kunal Rawal with a turban matching the colour of her bride’s outfit.

Talking about the new phase of her life, Sonnalli said: “Ashesh and I were very sure about this one thing that we wanted, a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us and hence, we chose to have our wedding in a Gurudwara. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together.”

