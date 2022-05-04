Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta who made waves in the media when she made explosive allegation in India’s ‘MeToo’ controversy recently met with a car accident when she was on her way to Mahakaal. The actress posted details about the incident on her Instagram and wrote, “Today was an adventurous day!! But finally, did make it to Mahakaal darshan…Freak accident on my way to temple…brake fail crash…. Got away with just a few stitches…Jai Shree Mahakaal!”

In that same post, Tanushree also added pictures of her visit to the Mahakaal. She clicked a few pictures posing in the Mahakaal premises as well as some pictures posing with fans.

Fans an followers of Tanushree flooded her comments section praying for her good health and wishing her a speedy recovery.

Tanushree Dutta made her debut in Bollywood in the early 2000s and a decade or so ago disappeared from the limelight entirely. It is believed that the actress left the country and was residing in the USA during that time.

In 2018, Tanushree reappeared in the B-town circuit when she joined the #MeToo campaign where she alleged that some big and popular names in the Bollywood industry had harassed her.

She made her debut with the 2005 movie, ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, which also starred Emraan Hashmi. Besides this, she has worked in other films like ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Chocolate’, ‘Good Boy Bad Boy’ and ‘Dhol’.

The actress was also very open about her ongoing battle with depression and how she is working towards overcoming it.