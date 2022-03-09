Actress Vidya Pradeep gets doctorate in Stem Cell Biology; To head to US for job

Actress Vidya Pradeep, who has played the female lead in several Tamil films, has now got a doctorate in Stem cell biology and is all set to head to the US for a post-doctoral scientist position.

Yes, the actress, who has been a part of several critically acclaimed films including Magizh Thirumeni’s ‘Thadam’, has now become a scientist and will henceforth be eligible to have the title ‘Dr’ affixed before her name.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the actress said, “Last 5th March 2022, Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai: The Eye hospital where I worked for the last 10 years. The one achievement I am incredibly proud. Fulfilling the purpose of coming to Chennai – getting a doctorate and becoming a scientist.

“I had to achieve this goal through hardship, determination, and sacrifices. I understand the responsibility of being in this position, and I will continue to contribute my best to science and society with utmost sincerity.

“As I will be heading to the United States to pursue a post-doctoral scientist position, I am forever grateful to Sankara Nethralaya Eye Hospital and Padmabhushan Dr S.S Badrinath Sir.

“My sincere thanks and gratitude to my PhD guide and mentor, Dr S Krishnakumar, co-guide Professor Uma Maheshwari, Principal Scientists Dr Sowmya and Dr Nivedita for always being there to guide and help me achieve my objectives.

“My heartfelt gratitude to senior consultants Dr Geetha Iyer, Dr Nirmala Subramanian, Dr Swetha Agarwal for your valuable clinical inputs and guidance, which helped me achieve our publications. I thank God, my family and all my dearest friends and colleagues at Sankara Nethralaya- my pillars of strength.”

20220309-125006