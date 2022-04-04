‘Uri’ actress Yami Gautam is among the new crop of Bollywood celebrities who likes being up close and personal on her social media and often shares slices of her daily life both personal and professional on her Instagram handles.

However, the actress noticed some unusual activity on her Instagram on Sunday and she took to Twitter to inform her fans and followers about a possible hack of her Instagram.

She wrote on her Twitter, “Unfortunately, since yesterday, I have been logged out of my Instagram account and it appears that someone has hacked my account. In case there are any unusual posts/messages being shared through the account, please note that my team and I currently don’t have any control of it and are working towards retrieving it.”

Hi,



This is to inform you all that I've been unable to access my Instagram account since yesterday, it's probably hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, if there is any unusual activity through my account, please be aware of it.



Thank you! — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 3, 2022

Much like all young folks of today, celebrities too are attached to their social media quite a bit. For them it is an added responsibility also because many brands and endorsement contracts require these stars to stay active, gather followers and promote brands and services on their social media as well.

In such scenarios, hacking of the account becomes more than an inconvenience. Currently, the actress is not on her Instagram and her team is working on fixing the hack, so followers of Yami Gautam on Instagram will have to disregard all her posts until her official confirmation that the hack has been fixed and she has regained full control of her account.

On the work front, Yami is all set for the OTT release of her latest movie with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur – ‘Dasvi’. It will premiere on Netflix and Jio Cinemas April 7, 2022. She is currently busy with promotions for the movie.