INDIA

Acupuncture practitioner arrested for sexually harassing patients

An accupuncture practitioner was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sexually harassing women patients at his clinic in Mathikere locality here.

The accused was identified as Venkatanarayana.

On the pretext of treatment, Venkatnarayana used to ask women and girls to take off their clothes and touched them inappropriately. While doing this, he also made videos of patients on his mobile, police said.

The cases were lodged against him in Yeshwanthpur, Basavanagudi and Cyber Crime police stations respectively in Bengaluru after which he fled the scene.

The police department formed a special team and nabbed the accused from Tadipatri near Gutti in Andhra Pradesh.

The investigations revealed that the accused had studied till class 12 and later worked as a commercial manager in a private firm for 10 years. He got introduced to a doctor in a workshop, who trained him in acupuncture treatment.

After taking training for two years, he opened a clinic offering acupuncture treatment.

