Amid the Centre announcing that 10 lakh people will be given jobs in the Central government in the next 18 months, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has made it clear that ad hoc appointment or promotions are to be made in rare cases, in order to meet the functional requirement of the organisation while keeping the policy imperative that all posts have to be filled on regular basis.

While making an ad hoc appointment or promotion, it may be noted that persons appointed on ad hoc basis to a grade are to be replaced by persons approved for regular appointment by direct recruitment, promotion or deputation, as the case may be, at the earliest opportunity, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in June, announced that 10 lakh people will be given jobs in the Central government in the next 18 months. Subsequently, a Task Force was constituted to coordinate the progress of filling up of the vacant posts as per the Recruitment Plan.

AS per DoPT, ad hoc promotion may be resorted to in such rare circumstances, where the cases have been pending for long before the tribunal/court and the Cadre Controlling Authority or administrative Ministry is unable to make regular appointment or promotion and where the post cannot be kept vacant on functional grounds.

It may be in the cases where short-time vacancies have arisen due to the regular incumbent having proceeded on leave for more than 45 days, or on short-term deputation, etc. (of less than one year) and the post cannot be kept vacant on functional grounds, the vacant post may be filled on ad hoc basis, it said.

DoPT said that Ministries and Departments can make regular appointments in Group ‘A’ or Group ‘B’ posts under ‘One Time Method’ by making a reference to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for deciding the method of recruitment to that post. Further action to fill the post may be taken according to the advice tendered by the UPSC. All such appointments will be treated as regular appointments. Further powers have been delegated to Ministries and Departments to frame Recruitment Rules for Group ‘C’ posts without consultation with DoPT. Such posts are in any case outside the purview of the UPSC. Therefore, no ad-hoc appointment may be made on the grounds that recruitment rules (RRs) for the post do not exist, said the DoPT.

