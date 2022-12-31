2023 is almost here and after two years of pandemic, the excitement is even more as people can travel and enjoy get-togethers. Adaa Khan of ‘Naagin’ fame encapsulated her year and also discussed her plans for 2023.

“2022 was quite okay for me. Initially, I did a lot of work, it started off really well. I did a special performance at the ‘Bigg Boss’ finale, became part of ‘Naagin’, and did some OTT shows and a lot of music videos. In between that, there was a slight slack. Then of course after that, I travelled a lot during the middle of the year. I did my trip to Europe, Maldives, and went to a lot of other locations as I love exploring new places. Then again it is going to end with me starting a new project. So overall it was very good,” she said.

On whether her career took off well in 2022 and if she could meet her professional expectations, Adaa said: “Not really. You can never say that. You must go with the flow. And as always, humans expect more and more. So I can never say that I have achieved what I wanted to because you always aim for the peak. So Inshallah, my expectations are high, and in 2023 I would expect more from my career. That’s what I hope is in store for me next year.”

“I would definitely wish and hope that more opportunities open up for TV actors and we get to explore more roles on OTT as well. So just hoping for something positive,” she concluded.

20221231-133005