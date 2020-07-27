Canindia News

Adah Sharma is all geared up for her upcoming Telugu films

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE016

Even as her career in Bollywood takes flight, Adah Sharma continues with assignments down South. She has signed two Telugu films over the past few days.

Adah shared the information with fans and followers on Instagram.

“Signed another Telugu film ! Wish us luck !! This is going to be a mad ride. P.S. this is not my look from the film Can’t wait to share that with you guys soon,” she wrote along with a few images in which we can see holding a clap board.

A few days ago, Adah had announced confirmed on social media about signing a Telugu film.

“Signed my next Telugu film ! Here are some pics with the Hero of my film (and some pics without the hero also coz I liked the green background) zoom into the last pic..the spider sitting on my head is also part of the cast,” she had captioned the post.

The actress is yet to reveal details about either film.

Related posts

Akmal needed a firm hand at the start of his career: Arthur

CanIndia New Wire Service

Neena Kulkarni: Marathi films are content-driven, people notice now

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ankita Lokhande feels Rekha is ‘Jhansi ki Rani of Bollywood’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.