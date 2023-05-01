ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Adah Sharma: Haven’t shown Kerala in any derogatory light in ‘The Kerala Story’

Actress Adah Sharma has shared that her upcoming film ‘The Kerala Story’ has not shown Kerala in a “derogatory light”.

Adah took to Twitter, where she shared a selfie of herself in a pink saree with gajra in her hair.

She said: “Many senior persons in high posts have commented on #TheKeralaStory after watching the 2 minute trailer.”

“My parents have always asked me to respect my elders so with due respect to all of them i hope they can take 2 hrs out of their busy schedule and watch the movie. I’m sure they will see that we haven’t shown Kerala in any derogatory light. Jai hind.”

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma is playing the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film tells the story of four women and how from being regular college students in Kerala, they became part of a terror organisation.

The film has courted controversy for portraying itself as a real story and for making false claims that thousands of women from Kerala are being converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS. It faces allegations of promoting the Sangh Parivar’s agenda.

20230501-170203

