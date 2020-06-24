Canindia News

It’s like going to a battlefield: Adah Sharma on being back on set after lockdown

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE06

Actress Adah Sharma has resumed work after the stringent lockdown. She says it was like going to a battlefield.

She has shot for a commercial for a coffee brand. The script was tweaked a bit to make the shoot possible.

Sharing a photo of her with the full protective gear on, she tweeted: “Back on set! my first shoot after the lockdown’s lifted. shooting for an ad commercial, with a crew of less than 20 people all sanitised with masks and shields. it feels like we’re going on a battlefield but we’re all on the same side, all of us against CORONA! sharing videos. stay tuned.”

Talking about her lockdown period, the “Commando” star had earlier said: “From slicing watermelons to doing cartwheels, reading scripts and learning to mimic all the bird whistles — this lockdown has been quite productive.”

Shooting for Adah’s next film “Man To Man”, where she plays a man, is almost done.

