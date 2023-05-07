ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Adah Sharma to those panning ‘The Kerala Story’: ‘Google ISIS and Brides’

Actress Adah Sharma, whose latest release ‘The Kerala Story’ is getting a good response, has shared some words of wisdom to those who are still calling the film a “propaganda”.

Adah took to Twitter and wrote: “And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims, my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real.”

Released on May 5, the film according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh has hit the double digits on second day of its release.

He tweeted: “#TheKeralaStory is SENSATIONAL, sets the #BO on on Day 2a Shows BIGGG GAINS across all circuitsa Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that’s *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr. Total: a, 19.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma is playing the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.

‘The Kerala Story’ has been written and directed by Sudipto Sen and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani.

It got into controversy after the trailer of the film stated that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

