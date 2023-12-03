Adam Driver faces constant reminder that he killed Han Solo in ‘Star Wars’

Hollywood actor Adam Driver, who played Kylo Ren in the final ‘Star Wars’ trilogy and though it has been eight years since his villainous role murdered his father essayed by Harrison Ford in 2015’s ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, fans still want to talk about it.

“Somebody reminds me about that every day. Not every day, but yeah. It used to be more, but now it’s probably once a month someone will let me know that I killed Han Solo,” Driver said during an appearance on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” when the host mentioned the movie’s shocking ending.

Driver reflected on filming the scene, and admitted it wasn’t necessarily “tough” but it was “very emotional actually” and he praised his “generous” co-star for guiding him through the moment, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He said: “Harrison was so generous and contemplative, and to me, that was a great moment on set, even though it was his death.”

The actor previously said he “felt sick to (his) stomach” when he went to the “Force Awakens” and sat waiting for the audience to see the dramatic finale.

