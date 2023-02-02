ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Adam Driver-starrer action-thriller ’65’ to release in India on March 10

Actor Adam Driver’s upcoming film ’65’, an action-packed thriller, is all set to release in India on March 10.

Movie’s logline: After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous pre-historic creatures in an epic fight to survive.

From the writers of ‘A Quiet Place’ and producer Sam Raimi comes ’65’, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman.

Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release ’65’ in cinemas on March 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

