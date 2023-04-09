ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Adam Lambert is under ‘lot of pressure’ as he’s set to record songs with Queen

NewsWire
0
0

Queen guitarist Brian May has announced that they are considering recording new music with former ‘American Idol’ star Adam Lambert after the band dropped ‘Innuendo’, their final album released in late frontman Freddie Mercury’s lifetime.

“We have dabbled a little. It is just that you haven’t heard any of it. It would have to be something so special that we would feel we would want to launch it on the public,” Brian said on US radio, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Adam added: “It’s a lot of pressure if you think about it. If they’re going to put something out that’s new, it’s got to be at a certain level. It has to be the right thing. And I’ve always said, ‘Is it appropriate for me to be doing new material?’ I feel like it scares me.”

The new Queen music will come as a surprise to fans, as Brian recently said he doesn’t think Queen will ever make an album of new songs with Adam because the band’s fans love Freddie too much. The legendary rock band have been touring with the ‘American Idol’ runner-up since 2012 with their tours earning rave reviews and getting bigger and bigger.

There has been much talk and speculation about Queen recording their first LP of new material since Freddie died from AIDS in November 1991 at the age of just 45 and, although Brian, Adam and drummer Roger Taylor have laid down some potential songs in the studio, they have been deterred by Queen fans who are opposed to the idea.

In an interview with Total Guitar magazine, he said: “We have been in the studio. We did knock a few ideas around in the middle of one of those tours. But it just never quite reached the place where we felt it was going to be right. So we haven’t pursued it that far.”

“I really don’t know. But I think there’s a bit of a barrier there. I think if people see Queen on a record label, they still want it to be Freddie singing. It could be Jesus Christ on it, but they’d still want Freddie, and I don’t blame people for that. There are people on Instagram who get annoyed with me, ‘Why are you still carrying on without Freddie?’ And I go, ‘Don’t tell me what I should do! I do what I feel I should be doing.'”

20230409-144603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stephen Colbert tests positive for Covid

    Rihanna struggles to get back into stilettos after becoming mom

    ‘Wakanda Forever’ was a father-son story before Boseman’s death, says Ryan...

    Elton John teams up with Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa for...