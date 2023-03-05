ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Adam Levine loves chaos that being father of 3 children brings with itself

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine is embracing being a father of three. The singer appeared on iHeartRadio’s ‘On-Air With Ryan Seacrest’ this week, where he gave an update on his life after welcoming a third daughter with wife Behati Prinsloo in late January, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“It’s zone defence as they say,” Levine told host Ryan Seacrest of parenting three children, which, alongside their newborn, includes daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5.

“It goes from man to man to zone. It’s like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It’s awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos.”

With an expanding family, Levine said he’s also leaning into the suburban dad cliche of wanting a minivan.

“I pushed harder for the minivan,” he said, quoted by ‘People’.

“I see a minivan as you just bought a whole new thing. You can make a minivan whatever you want it. It doesn’t have to be your mom’s Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun.”

The singer also said he’s preparing to pull double duty as his band Maroon 5 prepares for a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and as they work on a new project.

“We are working on something that is unbelievably cool,” Adam told Seacrest, 48.

“I’m most excited about this thing than I’ve been in a long time. It’s definitely music. a We’re right in the middle of it, but just now I think it’s one of the coolest things we’ve done and very different.”

