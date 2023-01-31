ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Adam Levine, wife Behati Prinsloo are focusing on family

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine and his model wife, Behati Prinsloo are putting their family first.

The couple welcomed their third baby together earlier this month, reports People magazine.

They are also parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6.

Levine and Prinsloo “were very focused on special family time before the new baby arrived”, a source told People.

The source added: “After the drama in the fall, Adam has really tried to just focus on his family. He was very embarrassed and remorseful. She and Adam are doing great. They are excited about the new baby.”

And their daughters are excited about being big sisters.

“The girls are great with the baby,” the insider said.

Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in Mexico in July 2014 after dating for a year.

The couple overcame a tough time in their marriage following allegations against the singer, last fall.

“They are working on their marriage and plan on staying together,” a source said at the time, adding that the Montecito, California, based pair were putting their family first.

