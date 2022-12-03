ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Adam Sandler doesn’t think he’ll ever be offered role in Marvel or DC films

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Adam Sandler doesn’t think he will ever star in a big superhero movie franchise.

Quizzed on whether he would consider being a part of a major tent-pole such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the 56-year-old actor doubts that the opportunity will come, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I’ve never thought about it, maybe because no one has ever asked me. I don’t know. I’m very into, I love that stuff. I see that stuff and go wow, these amazing movies, but no it hasn’t happened and probably won’t happen,” Sandler told the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast.

The ‘Happy Gilmore’ star has explained that he tries not to get “too shook up” by negative responses to his films but wishes that his family and friends didn’t have to read some of the harsh reviews.

Asked if critical comments sting, he said: “Sometimes. Mostly because I invite all these amazing people I care about to make movies with me, and I wish they didn’t have to read s*** about whatever we’ve made. But I don’t get too shook up.”

Sandler recalled his father advising him that not everybody will “like him” and that he will “fail” at times during life.

He said, “I always remember something my father said. He was a tough b******. He went through ups and downs in his life, like not having work for a year or two and not telling us.”

“I recall one time that something didn’t go right for me. I bombed onstage or didn’t get an audition. I was upset and probably embarrassed. And he said, ‘Adam, you can’t always be happy. People aren’t always going to like you. You’re going to fail.'”

20221203-113201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Idris Elba shares moment when a bat interrupted steamy shower with...

    John Bradly unravels the complicated life of his ‘Moonfall’ character

    Shawn Mendes celebrates 24th b’day with The Weeknd in Miami

    Jude Law to star in new ‘Star Wars’ web series in...