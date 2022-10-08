INDIA

Adani, Ambani, Jai Shah — we will welcome everyone: Gehlot

NewsWire
A day after BJP attacked Ashok Gehlot for sharing the dias with Gautam Adani during the Invest Rajasthan summit here, the Rajasthan Chief Minister on Saturday hit back at the saffron party leaders, saying “we will welcome everyone, be it Adani, Ambani or Jai Shah”.

Taking a jibe at BJP, Gehlot said: “Be it Gautam Adani or whoever — (Mukesh) Ambani, Amit Shah’s son Jai Shah or someone else — we will welcome everyone in Rajasthan. We need employment, we need investment.”

Gehlot was interacting with the media after the closing ceremony of the MSME Conclave in Jaipur on Saturday.

On Friday, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani made a big announcement of opening a medical college and hospital each in two districts of Rajasthan and a cricket stadium in Udaipur with an investment of Rs 65,000 crore.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also defended Gehlot on the issue, saying, “Adani has proposed an investment of over Rs 60,000 crore in Rajasthan. No Chief Minister can refuse it. The Rajasthan government has not given any special relief to Adani. It has not helped Adani by using its political power. If the Rajasthan government wrongly gives business to Adani, I would stand in protest. If it is a fair procedure, there shouldn’t be any problem.”

