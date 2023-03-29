BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Adani debunks reports on repayment of loans against shares

NewsWire
0
0

The Adani Group has strongly refuted news reports which makes the baseless and deliberately mischievous claim that the Group has not completed the repayment of USD 2.15 billion in share-backed debt.

Adani has completed full prepayment of margin linked share backed financing aggregating to USD 2.15 billion and all corresponding shares pledged for those facilities have been released.

Adani said all share backed facilities availed by the promoters have been paid off.

After such repayment, ListCo pledge positions for Adani Green, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission & Adani Enterprises have reduced substantially, and only residual share pledges corresponding to Operating Company (OpCo) facilities remained outstanding.

OpCo facilities are availed by respective OpCo, and are part of their existing debt structure, and no new OpCo facilities have been availed since the short-seller report.

OpCo has secured various facilities based on the security of project assets, project cash flow and other such collaterals.

In addition to such security, listed shares have been provided as additional collateral for these OpCo liabilities for additional lender comfort.

Such facilities do not have covenants like cash margin calls, share price linked put option, etc. which exist in share backed financing.

20230329-115803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former BPCL head Arun Kumar Singh appointed ONGC chief

    ‘New IRDAI head can study existing reports, plug gaps’

    India sees $5.7 bn worth online festive sales, 56k mobiles sold...

    India to allow international flights operations from Dec 15