Adani Enterprises shares up nearly 5%, Co commits Rs 10k cr investment in Bengal

Shares of Adani Group company Adani Enterprises rose nearly 5 per cent, a day after the group chairman and founder, Gautam Adani, proposed to invest Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal in next few years.

On Wednesday, he made this announcement while addressing the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)-2022, the annual event organised by the West Bengal government to showcase the state as an ideal investment destination.

“This investment will be mainly in sectors like under-sea cables, data centres and warehouses,” he said at the summit.

On Thursday, the shares of the Adani company settled at Rs 2,290, up 4.9 per cent from the previous close.

Since the start of 2022, the company’s shares rose 33 per cent.

