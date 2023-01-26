BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Adani evaluating remedial and punitive action against Hindenburg Research

NewsWire
0
0

The maliciously mischievous, unresearched report published by Hindenburg Research on January 24 has adversely affected the Adani Group, our shareholders and investors, the Adani Group said in a statement on Thursday.

“The volatility in Indian stock markets created by the report is of great concern and has led to unwanted anguish for Indian citizens”, Jatin Jalundhwala, Group Head, Legal, Adani, said.

“Clearly, the report and its unsubstantiated contents were designed to have a deleterious effect on the share values of Adani Group companies as Hindenburg Research, by their own admission, is positioned to benefit from a slide in Adani shares,” he said.

“We hold short positions in Adani Group Companies through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivatives, along with other non-Indian-traded reference securities”, Hindenburg Research had disclosed.

“We are deeply disturbed by this intentional and reckless attempt by a foreign entity to mislead the investor community and the general public, undermine the goodwill and reputation of the Adani Group and its leaders, and sabotage the FPO (Follow-on Public Offering) from Adani Enterprises. We are evaluating the relevant provisions under US and Indian laws for remedial and punitive action against Hindenburg Research,” the Adani Group said.

20230126-122005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goldi Solar announces entry into HJT technology along with capacity expansion...

    Chingari introduces new monetisation plan for creators, users

    With NCLT nod to resolution plan, Jet Airways may fly again...

    Credible economic institutions have unprecedented confidence in India: PM