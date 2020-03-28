Adani Foundation contributes Rs 100 cr to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES Fund for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Sunday, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that the conglomerate will contribute more resources for the cause.

“ADANI FOUNDATION is humbled to contribute Rs 100 Cr to the #PMcaresfund in this hour of India’s battle against #COVID19. ADANI GROUP will further contribute additional resources to support the governments and fellow citizens in these testing times,” Adani tweeted.

Adani Group hoped that the contribution would support the government and the people working on the frontline.

“Ongoing #COVID19 crisis calls for the entire nation to fight as one collective force. We hope that our contribution to the #PMCaresFund will ably support the govt & the heroes on the frontlines. We’re with you all the way! #GoodnessNeverStops @narendramodi @PMOIndia,” said an Adani Group tweet.

Earlier in the day, Adani Group said that it is committed to facilitate uninterrupted movement of essential goods, services and protective gear amidst the lockdown. It said that Adani Ports remain operational with all safety and health protocols in place.

On Saturday, the Adani Group had announced the donation of Rs 5 crore and Rs 1 crore to Gujarat and Maharashtra CM relief funds respectively among other steps.

