Adani fully prepays share backed promoter financing, increases equity in Ambuja Financing

In continuation of its promoters’ commitment to repay the promoter leverage, the Adani Group has completed full prepayment of margin linked share backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion, well before the committed timeline of March 31, a statement said.

In addition, promoters have also prepaid $500 million facility taken for Ambuja acquisition financing. This is in line with the promoters’ commitment to increase equity contribution and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC.

The entire prepayment programme of $2.65 billion has been completed within 6 weeks, which testifies the strong liquidity management and access to capital at sponsor level, supplementing the solid capital prudency adopted at all portfolio companies, the statement added.

