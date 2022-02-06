BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Adani Group forms new subsidiary to set up data centre

By NewsWire
0
11

Adani Group has incorporated a new subsidiary to set up a data centre in Mumbai, it said in a regulatory filing.

Reportedly, it is one of the half a dozen cities that the group has identified to set up data centres initially.

“…we would like to inform that AdaniConnex Private Limited, Joint Venture of the Company with EdgeConnex Europe BV has incorporated a WOS (wholly owned subsidiary) namely, Mumbai Data Center Limited (‘MDCL’), on 4th February…,” the filing said.

The new arm will undertake business to develop, operate, maintain, deal with data centres, Information Technology, Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), cloud, providing services related thereto and to undertake activities associated with its infrastructure development including land acquisition and development, it added.

“MDCL will commence its business operations in due course.”

The diversification comes close on the heels of the Centre’s push towards data localisation.

