BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Adani Group picks Google Cloud to boost digital transformation

NewsWire
0
0

The Adani Group on Monday announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud, as the company aims to move more than 250 business-critical applications to Cloud.

The strategic collaboration will tap each organisation’s expertise across best-in-class infrastructure, technology, and industry solutions to modernise the Adani Group’s IT operations at scale.

“The inevitability and pace of cloud adoption mandates that every business redefine its business model. This provides new challenges and new opportunities that will not only be transformational but will also require new forms of industry collaboration, said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

The first phase of the partnership is well underway, with the Adani Group making swift progress migrating its extensive IT footprint from its existing on-premises data centre and colocation facilities to Google Cloud.

Moving over 250 business-critical applications, such as its SAP HANA core, and peripheral systems to Google Cloud’s infrastructure will centralise workflows, streamline operations, and enable business users to tap powerful new data capabilities for fast and accurate decision making.

“Adani’s SAP migration is one of the fastest we’ve seen at scale and is already delivering significant value across its business. Our continued collaboration will spearhead new digital platforms that will have a transformative impact,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

The Adani Group is the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses in India.

20220328-113005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    80 MT cement capacity addition expected in next 3 yrs: Crisil

    KTR invited to speak at Ambition India Business Forum in Paris

    Essar Power commissions its 1st flue gas scrubber to reduce Sulphur...

    Credit Suisse cuts metals, underweight on IT