BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Adani Group set to enter telecom sector, gets licence for access services

NewsWire
0
0

Adani Data Networks Limited is set to kick-start private captive network services as it is learnt to have been granted unified licence for access services.

Sources said that the department of telecom has given Adani Data Networks a unified licence in six circles.

Adani Group had signalled its intent of entering the telecom sector after it bought 5G spectrum during the recently held auction.

After acquiring 5G spectrum, the Adani Group had said that it intends to use it for its data centres and also for the super app it is building to support its forays into various sectors like airport, power and energy sector among others.

20221012-154404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    If Tesla joins ‘Make in India’, govt will lower import duty,...

    Elon Musk takes 9.2% passive stake in Twitter, stock soars 28%

    Spice Money joins centre-backed ONDC to democratise e-commerce in India

    Equities fall sharply in early trade; Sensex slips over 900 pts