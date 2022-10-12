Adani Data Networks Limited is set to kick-start private captive network services as it is learnt to have been granted unified licence for access services.

Sources said that the department of telecom has given Adani Data Networks a unified licence in six circles.

Adani Group had signalled its intent of entering the telecom sector after it bought 5G spectrum during the recently held auction.

After acquiring 5G spectrum, the Adani Group had said that it intends to use it for its data centres and also for the super app it is building to support its forays into various sectors like airport, power and energy sector among others.

