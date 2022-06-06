Adani Enterprises will be setting up a hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in the New Town area in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, according to the West Bengal Commerce and Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee.

“We have already allotted 51.75 acres of land for that purpose at Bengal Silicon Valley. The land is being allotted on the basis of a 99-year lease,” he told media persons at the Assembly premises here on Monday.

However, Chatterjee declined to comment on the quantum of investment that Adani Enterprises will be making behind that project. He was also silent on the number of direct employment that the proposed project will ensure.

While addressing the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)-2022, the annual event organised by the state government to showcase the state as an attractive business destination, in April, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that his group will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the state over the next ten years.

Then he also said that this proposed investment will be in sectors like date centres, warehouses and under-sea cables. “This will provide direct and indirect employment to around 25,000 people. As we make these investments, we will bring in the state world class technology,” he had said.

According to Chatterjee, this hyper-scale data centre will be the first tranche of the investment of Rs 10,000 crore by Adani Group in the state.

He also said that proposals for setting up four bicycle manufacturing units by four different companies at Kharagpur Vidyasagar Industrial Park in West Midnapore district have also been received by the state government. According to him, the four projects combined will entail investment to the tune of Rs 40 crore and will ensure employment to 140 individuals.

